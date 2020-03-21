GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — 4th COVID-19 DEATH IN MICHIGAN | The Oakland County Health Division said a 50-year-old man with underlying health conditions died Friday. The state's total number of cases has reached 549.

BODY FOUND IN LAKE MICHIGAN IDENTIFIED | The body that was found near the Holland State Park pier on Thursday, March 19, has been identified as Eliza Trainer, a 16-year-old who was swept into the water on New Year's Day.

GOV. WHITMER: NO PLAN FOR STAY-AT-HOME ORDER DURING VIRUS | Whitmer's comments were made a day after the California governor told residents to stay inside except for essential jobs, errands and some exercise.

MICHIGAN DEPT. OF EDUCATION: LEARNING DURING SCHOOL CLOSURE WON'T COUNT TOWARD HOURS | The state superintendent Dr. said under state law schools must have 75 percent student attendance each day in order for a district to receive full funding for that day. The system is not set up to track and verify attendance in a distance learning situation such as online learning during the coronavirus.

FORECAST | Sunny skies make up for chilly temperatures on Saturday. Highs will be 10° cooler than average.

