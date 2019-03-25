"NO COLLUSION" | After Mueller declined to make his own determination on obstruction of justice, Democrats say they want Americans to see it all.

QUINN JAMES SENTENCING | Quinn James, 43, is scheduled to be sentenced Monday for the murder of Mujey Dumbuya. 

TESTING CHANGES | Michigan eighth-graders will see changes in state testing this spring in a step that could better prepare students for college entrance exams.

GRPS SUPERINTENDENT SEARCH | Leaders are inviting residents to listen in on tonight's interview with Derrick Coleman, the current superintendent of River Rouge schools near Detroit. The interview happens at 6 p.m. at the GRPS Franklin Street Campus. 

NEWAYGO FLOOD RELIEF |The Southern Baptist Disaster Relief Team will be volunteering in Newaygo County starting Monday, after Gov. Whitmer declared a state of emergency due to flooding.  

IT'S OBERON DAY! Spring is officially here and Bell's Brewery is ringing in the new season with Oberon Day.

QUIET AND COOL Temperatures will remain on the cool side of normal with abundant sunshine to start the week.

