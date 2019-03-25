"NO COLLUSION" | After Mueller declined to make his own determination on obstruction of justice, Democrats say they want Americans to see it all.

QUINN JAMES SENTENCING | Quinn James, 43, is scheduled to be sentenced Monday for the murder of Mujey Dumbuya.

TESTING CHANGES | Michigan eighth-graders will see changes in state testing this spring in a step that could better prepare students for college entrance exams.

GRPS SUPERINTENDENT SEARCH | Leaders are inviting residents to listen in on tonight's interview with Derrick Coleman, the current superintendent of River Rouge schools near Detroit. The interview happens at 6 p.m. at the GRPS Franklin Street Campus.

NEWAYGO FLOOD RELIEF |The Southern Baptist Disaster Relief Team will be volunteering in Newaygo County starting Monday, after Gov. Whitmer declared a state of emergency due to flooding.

IT'S OBERON DAY! | Spring is officially here and Bell's Brewery is ringing in the new season with Oberon Day.

QUIET AND COOL | Temperatures will remain on the cool side of normal with abundant sunshine to start the week.

