CHILD PREDATOR | A Massachusetts man who thought he was making arrangements with a Grand Rapids woman to have sex with her daughters was actually conversing with an undercover officer in an incest chatroom.

BUMP STOCK BAN | It goes into effect today. What you need to know if you have one.

NO SAT SCORES NEEDED | Ferris State is the only university in the state to launch the "test-optional approach". It's a pilot program that just started this year.

HOUSTON, WE HAVE A PROBLEM | The historic all-female space walk is canceled due to a lack of spacesuit sizes.

COOL AND QUIET | Sunshine returns Tuesday with a slow moderating trend.

NEED A JOB? | Muskegon Community College is hosting a job fair today from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. in Collegiate Hall on MCC's main campus.

Watch 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings for these stories and many others.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.