STATEWIDE TORNADO DRILL | Michigan residents, businesses and organizations are encouraged to take part in the effort.
ANOTHER QUIET DAY | Clouds will be on the increase Wednesday as temperatures surge into the 50s.
CYBERBULLYING NOW ILLEGAL | The cyberbullying law, which goes into effect Wednesday, makes it a misdemeanor to post a message or statement on the internet with the intent of threatening and committing violence against another person.
SMOLLETT BACKLASH | Some Chicago leaders are demanding more explanation after charges are dropped against Actor, Jussie Smollett.
POWERBALL DRAWING | $750 million is up for grabs.
ADAM SANDLER IN G.R. | The comedian will be making a stop in Grand Rapids on June 6 at Van Andel Arena. The tour announcement also says there will be a surprise guest.
