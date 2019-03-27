STATEWIDE TORNADO DRILL | Michigan residents, businesses and organizations are encouraged to take part in the effort.

ANOTHER QUIET DAY | Clouds will be on the increase Wednesday as temperatures surge into the 50s.

CYBERBULLYING NOW ILLEGAL | The cyberbullying law, which goes into effect Wednesday, makes it a misdemeanor to post a message or statement on the internet with the intent of threatening and committing violence against another person.

SMOLLETT BACKLASH | Some Chicago leaders are demanding more explanation after charges are dropped against Actor, Jussie Smollett.

POWERBALL DRAWING | $750 million is up for grabs.

ADAM SANDLER IN G.R. | The comedian will be making a stop in Grand Rapids on June 6 at Van Andel Arena. The tour announcement also says there will be a surprise guest.

Watch 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings for these stories and many others.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.