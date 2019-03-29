SHOOTING SUSPECTS ARRESTED | Two suspects possibly connected to a shooting in Montcalm County arrested overnight.
TEEN BOY DROWNS | A 16-year-old has died after being pulled from a pool in Ottawa County.
SHOW ME THE MONEY | Michigan's minimum wage rising 20 cents Friday.
TRUMP RALLY RECAP | "You will never be forgotten again," Trump tells supporters in Grand Rapids.
DREAMS DEFLATED | Texas Tech blows out Michigan 63-44.
SPRING SNOW | Most of Friday will be dry yet cooler, with rain returning Friday night. There's a chance of snow this weekend.
