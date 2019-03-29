SHOOTING SUSPECTS ARRESTED | Two suspects possibly connected to a shooting in Montcalm County arrested overnight.

TEEN BOY DROWNS | A 16-year-old has died after being pulled from a pool in Ottawa County.

SHOW ME THE MONEY | Michigan's minimum wage rising 20 cents Friday.

TRUMP RALLY RECAP | "You will never be forgotten again," Trump tells supporters in Grand Rapids.

DREAMS DEFLATED | Texas Tech blows out Michigan 63-44.

SPRING SNOW | Most of Friday will be dry yet cooler, with rain returning Friday night. There's a chance of snow this weekend.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.