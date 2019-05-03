Each morning 13 ON YOUR SIDE does the work for you and gathers the top stories from overnight.

RECORD-BREAKING COLD | Snow showers likely through Wednesday with unusually cold temperatures. Don't forget to check the latest traffic conditions and give yourself some extra time.

WHITMER GAS TAX | When Gov. Whitmer presents her first state budget Tuesday, it's expected to include a 45 cent gas tax hike. This is what it means for you.

HILLARY IS NOT RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT | The 2016 Democratic nominee told a New York TV station she won't take a third crack at The White House.

CURE FOR HIV? | Second patient appears free of virus that causes AIDS after transplant. It may not work for everyone, but doctors hope it will lead to a breakthrough.

GRPS TEACHER ON LEAVE | Philip Pauwee faces five federal charges for a variety of child exploitation and pornography charges.

DENIED | One of the most popular hangouts in Grand Rapids isn't coming to Grand Haven - at least not right now. The city council denied Long Road Distillery last night.

IT'S FAT TUESDAY | Marge's Donut Den, Ryke's and Sweetwater's are all named among the state's favorite places to get paczki today. And the folks at Sandy's Donuts showed us how to make them. Also, we want to know what's your favorite paczki filling! Vote now!

