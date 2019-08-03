OVERNIGHT WATER RESCUE | When crews arrived on scene, they found a woman floating with the current of the river and struggling to stay afloat.

NEW PHONE SCAM | The callers claim to be from a local health department or Medicare and appear to be calling from health department phone numbers.

IT'S INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY | West Michigan is celebrating women at the West Michigan International Women's Day event.

LAUGHFEST THIS WEEKEND | Here are the top 5 comedy events happening this weekend.

WARMER WEEKEND | Warmer temperatures return with rain and a lot of wind at times this weekend.

CHECK THIS OUT! | There's a 12 foot tall statue of Christ at the bottom of Lake Michigan. And, you may be able to see it this weekend.