x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

News

Early Morning Rush: Monday, April 12, 2021

Here's what you should know for Monday, April 12.
Credit: 13 OYS

DAVE AND BUSTERS SHOOTING Police are investigating after a shooting at Dave & Buster's in Kentwood. According to Kent County Dispatch, police responded to a report of shots fired at 8:50 p.m. Sunday at the location on 28th Street SE. One person was shot and treated for minor injuries.

SCHOOLS GOING REMOTE FOR TWO WEEKS On Friday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer advised Michiganders to voluntarily suspend in-person activities for the next two weeks, following a recent surge in positive COVID-19 cases. Since then, multiple West Michigan schools made the decision to pause in-person learning and sports for all students for one to two weeks.

TEENS VACCINE CLINIC TODAY With an increase in COVID-19 cases among teenagers, SpartanNash will be hosting a vaccine clinic on Tuesday, April 13 exclusively for 16- and 17-year-olds. The clinic will administer the Pfizer vaccine, which is the only vaccine approved for people 16 and up so far.

FORECAST | The week ahead trends drier and cooler, with highs at or below seasonal averages for several days. Get the full forecast here.

Credit: 13 ON YOUR SIDE

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.