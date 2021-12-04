Early Morning Rush: Monday, April 12, 2021

Here's what you should know for Monday, April 12.

DAVE AND BUSTERS SHOOTING | Police are investigating after a shooting at Dave & Buster's in Kentwood. According to Kent County Dispatch, police responded to a report of shots fired at 8:50 p.m. Sunday at the location on 28th Street SE. One person was shot and treated for minor injuries.

SCHOOLS GOING REMOTE FOR TWO WEEKS | On Friday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer advised Michiganders to voluntarily suspend in-person activities for the next two weeks, following a recent surge in positive COVID-19 cases. Since then, multiple West Michigan schools made the decision to pause in-person learning and sports for all students for one to two weeks.

TEENS VACCINE CLINIC TODAY | With an increase in COVID-19 cases among teenagers, SpartanNash will be hosting a vaccine clinic on Tuesday, April 13 exclusively for 16- and 17-year-olds. The clinic will administer the Pfizer vaccine, which is the only vaccine approved for people 16 and up so far.

FORECAST | The week ahead trends drier and cooler, with highs at or below seasonal averages for several days. Get the full forecast here.

