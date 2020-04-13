PREPARING FOR WIND STORM | A spring storm with strong winds is expected to impact the entire state of Michigan on Monday. Consumers Energy said it is preparing for the wind storm in case of power outages. With many people social distancing and working from home, outages could have a bigger impact than normal. Consumers said it has crews on standby monitoring the storm.

ECONOMY AND CHECKS | Check your bank account this morning -- you could have an extra $1,200 or more. The U.S. Treasury said Americans have already started to receive their economic impact checks. It comes as Dr. Anthony Fauci said a "rolling reentry" of the U.S. economy is possible in May.

MI COVID-19 LATEST | Michigan saw a significant decline in the number of cases and deaths reported on Sunday. The daily update showed there were 645 new cases, bringing the state total is 24,638. There were 95 new deaths, bringing the death toll to 1,487. Sunday was the first day in a week that the death toll dipped below 100.

CHERRY HEALTH TESTING SITE | The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has partnered with Cherry Health to open a new COVID-19 testing site in Grand Rapids. MDHHS is working with 12 other community health centers to expand testing throughout the state. MDHHS said with additional testing sites and with help from of a Grand Rapids lab, that will process more than 3,000 tests a day, COVID-19 testing will be more accessible.

JOE BIDEN SEXUAL ASSAULT ACCUSER | A former aide to Joe Biden is accusing the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee of sexually assaulting her during the early 1990s when he was a senator. Biden’s campaign denies the charges. In two recent interviews with The Associated Press, Tara Reade alleged the assault occurred in the basement of a Capitol Hill office building in the spring of 1993.

FORECAST | Monday morning will feature showers. Then strong, gusty winds will usher in cold air, with temperatures in the mid 30s by the end of the day.

13 ON YOUR SIDE

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.