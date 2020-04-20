REOPENING THE STATE | Michigan’s governor says she is eager to loosen businesses restrictions while also avoiding new flareups of the coronavirus illness that has killed nearly 2,400 people in the state. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer adds a lack of virus testing supplies is delaying such steps.

SWAB PRODUCTION | President Donald Trump says he will use the Defense Production Act to increase manufacturing of swabs used to test for the coronavirus. The president said during a briefing Sunday evening that he would use the measure to increase production of swabs and that he would soon announce that production reaching 10 million per month.

SMALL BUSINESS RELIEF | The Trump administration and Congress expect an agreement today on a coronavirus aid package of up to $450 billion.It would boost a small-business loan program that has run out of money and add funds for hospitals and COVID-19 testing. President Donald Trump said Sunday the administration is "very close to a deal.”

COVID-19 IN KENT COUNTY | Over the past nine days, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kent County have doubled. There are now 503 cases and 25 deaths within the county. Sunday, 43 new cases were recorded, which is the second highest daily case count Kent County has seen since the pandemic first started.

SHOOTING IN CANADA | A gunman disguised as a police officer went on a rampage across the Canadian province of Nova Scotia, shooting people in their homes and setting fires, leaving 16 people dead Sunday, in the deadliest such attack in the country’s history. Officials said the suspected shooter was also dead.

FORECAST | A cold front brings showers shortly after sunset, with an isolated thunderstorm possible. Tuesday skies become partly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s. NW winds at 10-20 mph.

