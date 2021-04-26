Early Morning Rush: Monday, April 26, 2021

Here's what you should know for Monday, April 26.

YOUNG KIDS AND MASKS | An extended epidemic order by the MDHHS begins today, which focuses on children two to four. Expanding the mask rule for this age group requires a good faith effort to ensure that these children wear masks while in gatherings at childcare facilities or camps.

GRPS HYBRID LEARNING | Grand Rapids Public Schools said high case counts of COVID-19 is the reason for the final decision to delay an expansion of in-person learning for high school students until the end of the school year. This means that the current hybrid in-person schedule for those students will stay in place until the start of the next school year.

GRPD MEMORANDUM | The Grand Rapids Police Department will be required to provide internal affairs records to the Office of Oversight and Public Accountability (OPA) each week. The order comes after a video was posted of a March 26 altercation between GRPD officers and three men during a traffic stop.

FORECAST | Unseasonably warm weather moves in this week. Showers return before long. Get the full forecast here.

