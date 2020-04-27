NEW STAY AT HOME ORDER | Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay at home order was set to expire on April 13, but it's been extended twice. Under the latest revision, the order is in place until May 15, but it has relaxed some of the restrictions -- here's what you're allowed to do.

NEW SAFETY GUIDELINES FOR STORIES | Whitmer issued an executive order Sunday that outlines safety guidelines grocery stores, pharmacies and restaurants still open, including requiring patrons to wear masks and creating dedicated shopping times for vulnerable populations.

SMALL BUSINESS RELIEF AID | Business owners are still struggling to get the money they so desperately need, but Monday they could get some help. The next round of the paycheck protection program goes live Monday. Businesses across the country will be trying to get their portion of the $310 billion pot. The first round of $349 billion dried up in 13 days.

MI HIGH PRISON INFECTION RATE | More than 50% of inmates tested at a Michigan prison have been infected with the highly contagious coronavirus and at least 11 have died. Lakeland prison in Branch County is a hot spot and the department said it would be testing all prisoners, regardless of symptoms.

FORECAST | Monday will become cloudy and mild, with afternoon and overnight showers, possibly a storm. High 63°.

13 ON YOUR SIDE

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.