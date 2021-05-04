Early Morning Rush: Monday, April 5, 2021

Here's what you should know for Monday, April 5.

VACCINE ELIGIBILITY | Anyone 16 and older in Michigan can now sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine. While you can sign up, local health departments say it could still take several weeks until you get an appointment because of limited vaccine. Some counties, including Ottawa, say they are still working through getting those 50 and older vaccinated.

HOMELESS CLINICS | Cherry Health is partnering with Mel Trotter Ministries to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to members of the homeless community in Grand Rapids. The clinic will be held April 5 at Mel Trotter’s Commerce Street location in the city’s Heartside neighborhood.

FATAL GR CRASH | On Sunday at around 5:50 p.m., the Grand Rapids Police Department responded to a car accident in the 4100 block of Eastern Avenue SE. A motorcycle was driving northbound on Eastern Avenue and then struck a passenger vehicle that was pulling out of a driveway.

GR YARD WASTE SITES OPEN TODAY | The City of Grand Rapids is opening its yard waste drop-off site and its curbside yard waste collection services today. For curbside collection, city yard waste tags are $2.50 each, City yard wastepaper bags are $12.50 for a package of five and yard waste cart tags are $6 each.

FORECAST | Thunderstorms are possible early Monday, kicking off a warm week. Get the full forecast here.

