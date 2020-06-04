NATIONAL COVID-19 LATEST | President Donald Trump warned Saturday that the country could be headed into its "toughest" weeks yet as the coronavirus death toll mounts. “There will be a lot of death, unfortunately,” Trump said in a somber start to his daily briefing on the pandemic. "There will be death.”

MICHIGAN COVID-19 UPDATES | State health officials reported 1,493 new cases in Sunday's 3 p.m. update. The total number of cases has reached 15,718. The death toll rose by 77, bringing the total to 617.

REPORTING DEATHS FASTER | An emergency order from the state’s health department is requiring doctors and funeral homes to report COVID-19 deaths quicker. Under the order, funeral directors have 24 hours to initiate a death record and and submit to the attending physician. Doctors have to attempt to certify the death record within 24 hours.

SPECTRUM PPE | Due to a shortage of personal protection equipment, Spectrum Health will be disinfecting N95 masks with aerosolized hydrogen peroxide and heat between shifts. Goggles, face shields and other hard surface items will be sanitized with ultraviolet light.

FORECAST | Traditional April showers arrive this week, with the first round of rain arriving Monday evening.

