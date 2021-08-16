Early Morning Rush: Monday, Aug. 16

Here's what you should know for Monday, Aug. 16.

DEPUTY KILLED | Kalamazoo County Deputy Sheriff Ryan Proxmire died Sunday evening after being critically injured in a chase earlier that day. Proxmire is the first Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office deputy killed on-duty since 1867, according to state data.

GR APARTMENT FIRE | The Grand Rapids Fire Department is investigating an apartment fire that took place just before noon Sunday. It occurred on the roof of Ferguson Apartments on Sheldon Boulevard SE and Oakes Street SE in Grand Rapids. No injuries were reported, but authorities say 83 people have been displaced.

ZEELAND TWP HIT AND RUN | Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run in Zeeland Township early Sunday morning. Police are still working to identify the woman. They say the suspect vehicle is silver and would most likely have substantial front-end damage and a cracked windshield.

AFGHANISTAN FALLS | The Taliban swept into Afghanistan's capital Sunday after the government collapsed and the embattled president joined an exodus of his fellow citizens and foreigners, signaling the end of a costly two-decade U.S. campaign to remake the country. Heavily armed Taliban fighters fanned out across the capital, and several entered Kabul's abandoned presidential palace.

Forecast | Rising heat and humidity throughout the week with hit or miss shower chances. Get the full forecast here.

