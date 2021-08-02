Early Morning Rush: Monday, Aug. 2

Here's what you should know for Monday, Aug. 2.

EVICTION MORATORIUM | Tenants saddled with months of back rent are facing the end of the federal eviction moratorium Saturday, a move that could lead to millions being forced from their homes just as the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus is rapidly spreading.

TACO RESTAURANT FIRE | Los Lagos Bar & Grill in Twin Lake caught fire Saturday night. The Dalton Township Fire Department says they arrived on scene to heavy smoke and significant flames coming from the kitchen.

TEXAS ROADHOUSE FIRE | The Texas Roadhouse in Grandville also caught fire Saturday night. Kent County Dispatch says the fire started around 9:40 p.m. It appears that the fire started in the kitchen.

LOCAL ELECTIONS ARE TOMORROW | 54 Michigan counties are holding their elections tomorrow. Check out where your local election is and how you can cast your ballot.

FORECAST | Hazy weather is ahead for this week. Get the full forecast here.

