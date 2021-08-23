Early Morning Rush: Monday, Aug. 23

Here's what you should know for Monday, Aug. 23.

PROXMIRE FUNERAL | After a private family funeral, members of the community remembered the life of Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Sergeant Ryan Proxmire. Proxmire was shot and killed in the line of duty as he pursued an armed suspect last weekend. An emergency vehicle procession proceeded he memorial.

VACCINE FDA APPROVAL TODAY? | The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to give full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech's two-dose coronavirus vaccine as early as Monday, according to multiple reports.

CABRERA HITS 500 | Miguel Cabrera became the 28th major league player to hit 500 home runs. He reached the milestone Sunday in the sixth inning as the Detroit Tigers played the Toronto Blue Jays.

Temperatures remain toasty all week long. Few chances for rain.

