Early Morning Rush: Monday, Aug. 30

Here's what you should know for Monday, Aug. 30.

IDA UPDATE | Ida is now a tropical depression after slamming into Louisiana as a hurricane overnight. The wind and storm surge was so powerful the flow of the Mississippi River was temporarily reversed. More than one million people are without power and the damage is extensive.

CEDAR SPRINGS CRASH | A woman has died and two others have been hospitalized after a car crash near Cedar Springs Sunday. The Kent County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened Sunday night at the intersection of Algoma Avenue and 20 Mile Road in Solon Township. Police say they believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL | There are a number of schools heading back to the classroom today across West Michigan, including Muskegon Heights, Coopersville and Allendale Public Schools. More information can be found here.

GAS PRICES | Gas prices are continuing to fall in Michigan and are down six cents compared to last week. Drivers are now paying around $3.13 per gallon at the pump. That is still 97 cents more than this time last year. Despite the decline, AAA says record-high prices are expected this Labor Day.

Forecast | Cooler and more comfortable conditions return to the forecast. Get the full forecast here.

