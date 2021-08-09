Early Morning Rush: Monday, Aug. 9

Here's what you should know for Monday, Aug. 9.

CANADA BORDER REOPENING | Canadian officials have said there won't be any noticeable signs of change at the border after 12:01 a.m. EST Monday. After all, they've noted, essential traffic has been crossing the border for the past 16 months. However, long lines at the border are possible after union Canada Border Services Agency employees started "work-to-rule" strike action on Friday.

BENTON HARBOR HOMICIDE | The Benton Harbor Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a homicide suspect. Police say 24-year-old Daniel K. Autrey is a person of interest in the fatal shooting of a 27-year-old man that took place Aug. 8.

KENTWOOD MISSING | The Kentwood Police Department is searching for a missing, endangered man who suffers from dementia. Police say Tommie was last seen in a red, white and blue Chicago Bulls shirt, gray sweat shorts, black flip flops and a white dress hat.

COOPERSVILLE SEMI TRAILER | Ottawa County Sheriff's say a semi was traveling west on I-96 when a mechanical failure caused the trailer to catch fire. The semi driver was able to pull off the highway and disconnect from the trailer. The trailer was loaded with Styrofoam product which quickly caught fire and over took the entire trailer.

Forecast | Several rounds of showers and storms are possible this week. Get the full forecast here.

