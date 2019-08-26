KENT CO., ICE CONTRACT | Immigration and Customs Enforcement is not planning on renewing its contract with Kent County law enforcement, the Sheriff’s Office said Sunday. The current contract is set to expire on Sept. 30, but ICE is not seeking to renew that agreement.

TRUMP TRADE WAR LATEST | President Donald Trump, under pressure to scale back a U.S.-China trade war partly blamed for a global economic slowdown, said Monday that the two sides will begin serious negotiations soon. Trump said his trade negotiators had received two "very good calls" from China. He did not say when the calls were made and he declined to say whether he is in direct contact with President Xi Jinping.

VOLKSWAGEN RECALL | Volkswagen is recalling about 679,000 cars in the U. S. to fix a problem that could let the cars roll away unexpectedly. The recall covers some Jettas, GTIs, Golfs, Beetles and Beetle Convertibles and Golf SportsWagens.

LABOR DAY & GAS PRICES | Labor Day is quickly approaching and gas prices for the holiday weekend are lining up to be the lowest in 2-3 years, according to AAA. Labor Day marks the end of the busy summer travel season, and the last big surge in gasoline demand before the fall.

WOMEN'S EQUALITY DAY | Monday, August 26, is Women's Equality Day. Women’s rights in the U.S. have made leaps and bounds since the passage of the 19th Amendment, but there is still more progress to be made. Check out this list of where women receive the most equal treatment.

FORECAST | Rain returns to West Michigan with isolated thunderstorms possible. Today will be partly cloudy and warmer with rain arriving and a few rumbles of thunder possible.

For these stories and more, watch 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

