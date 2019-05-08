EL PASO SHOOTING | The state of Texas is seeking the death penalty for 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, who is accused of killing 20 people and injured two dozen more in an El Paso, Texas, shopping area packed with as many as 3,000 people during the busy back-to-school season.

DAYTON SHOOTING | Nine people, including the gunman's sister, died in an early Sunday shooting and 27 others were injured. One of the 27 remains in critical condition. Police shot and killed 24-year-old shooting suspect Connor Betts. This is the second mass shooting in less than 24 hours.

MISSING ALLEGAN GIRL | The parents of a missing 15-year-old girl from Hopkins are asking the public to spread the word via flyers and social media to help them find their daughter. They believe Gracie Hewartson has gone with a man whom she met on Instagram.

MENARDS MERCHANDISE THIEF | Authorities in Mecosta County are trying to track down a thief who made out with more than $1,000 in merchandise from the Menards in Big Rapids Sunday evening. Authorities are hoping that by release a photo of the man, the community can help identifying him.

HOLLAND ARMED ROBBERY | Police in Holland are looking for the man who they say robbed a Speedway gas station early Sunday morning. The suspect entered the store and displayed hand gun, law enforcement said. He then took cash and cigarettes from the store.

NEW RESTAURANT AT STUDIO PARK | Studio Park's flagship restaurant announced its grand opening date Monday morning. One Twenty Three Tavern will open September 27, 2019. The 3,500-square-foot restaurant is located at 123 Ionia Ave and will offer an elevated take on familiar American favorites.

THE FORECAST | A cold front passed through West Michigan overnight. Today will be mostly sunny in the morning but clouds will build through the day, very warm and humid.

For these stories and many others, watch 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.