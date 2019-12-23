IMPEACHMENT LATEST | The White House is trying to make the case that Speaker Nancy Pelosi has put herself in an untenable position by stalling House-passed articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

ALLEGAN PHONE SCAM | The Allegan County Sheriff's Office said Sunday they have been receiving numerous calls and reports of individuals posing as deputies from the sheriff's office and stating they owe money.

HOLIDAY GAS PRICES | In Michigan, the average price of gas is only up 1 cent compared to a week ago. Drivers are now paying an average of $2.49 per gallon for regular unleaded.

HALLMARK CANDLE | Hallmark is recalled thousands of scented candles because of laceration and fire concerns. People have reported the glass jars breaking when the candles were lit.

HOLIDAY SHOPPING DEADLINES | Shipping deadlines for Amazon, USPS and even Target are fast approaching. If you want to be sure your gifts get to their destination by Christmas, check this list of deadlines.

FORECAST | Unseasonably warm weather sticks around to start the week.

For these stories and more, check out 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.