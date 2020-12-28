Early Morning Rush: Monday, Dec. 28, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

RELIEF BILL | President Donald Trump signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package Sunday, which includes $600 checks for Americans who earn less that $75,000 a year and restarts lapsed unemployment benefits. The massive bill also includes $1.4 trillion dollars to fund government agencies through September.

UK TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS | Starting Monday, the US is requiring all air travelers from the UK to provide a negative coronavirus test within 72 hours of departure. The CDC announced the testing requirement last year in effort to curb the spread of a new strain of coronavirus that has surfaced in the UK and appears to be more transmissible than other strains.

NASHVILLE LATEST | Federal investigators believe 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner is responsible for the Christmas Day bombing in Nashville. His remains were discovered inside the vehicle where the bomb went off. Three other people were hurt and several buildings were damaged. Investigators are still trying to piece together a motive.

GR SHOOTING | Police in Grand Rapids are investigating the city's 38th homicide. A man was shot and killed on the city's southeast side Sunday night. Authorities have no released any details on a suspect. The shooting marks the 38th homicide of the year, which is double the number seen last year and surpasses the previous record of 34 set in 1993.

FORECAST | Monday will be mostly cloudy with early morning snow, then mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon. There are several chances for rain and snow this week. Get the full forecast here.

