TEXAS CHURCH SHOOTING | Three people have been killed after a gunman open fired on a Texas church during communion. The gunman was reported taken down by another armed church member.

GRAND RAPIDS SHOOTINGS | Authorities are investigating two shootings that happening downtown Grand Rapids that left two men injured, one in critical condition.

TALIBAN CEASEFIRE | The Taliban's ruling council has agreed to a temporary cease-fire nationwide, without saying when it would begin. It provides a window during which a peace agreement with the United States could be signed.

TOBACCO AGE RAISED | The FDA has officially changed the federal minimum age to purchase all tobacco products from 18 to 21. The change include e-cigarettes and vaping cartridges.

KOCH SETS RECORDS | Michigan astronaut Christina Koch has set the record for longest single spaceflight by a woman, breaking the previous 288-day record set by former space station commander Peggy Whitson.

FORECAST | Cold air returns Monday, dropping temperatures and ending with snow showers.

For these stories and more, check out 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

