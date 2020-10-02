GRPS SUPERINTENDENT SEARCH | The Grand Rapids Board of Education is set to meet in a work session Monday evening to determine which of the five superintendent candidates will return for a second round of interviews.

TRUMP BUDGET | President Donald Trump is preparing a $4.8 trillion budget plan that rehashes previously rejected spending cuts while leaving Social Security and Medicare benefits untouched.

KOBE CRASH MEMORIAL | Memorial service plans for Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife, Keri, and daughter, Alyssa, are scheduled for February 10 at Angels Stadium of Anaheim.

OSCAR WINNER RECAP | The 92nd Academy Awards were this weekend and if you didn't get a chance to see all the action, here's a full list of nominees and winners.

FORECAST | Monday will consist of mostly cloudy skies and a high of 34°. Monday night will be partly to mostly cloudy and cooler with a low of 22°.

For these stories and more, check out 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

