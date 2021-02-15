Early Morning Rush: Monday, Feb. 15, 2021

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

MI CAPITOL FIREARM BAN | Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is supporting a proposal to ban all gun from the Michigan Capitol. The governor included $5 million in her state budget to improve capitol security and install metal detectors. Last month, the Capitol Commission unanimously voted to ban the open carry of firearms inside the building.

PUPPY STOLEN FROM STORE | A $1,000 reward is being offered after a puppy was stolen from a pet store over the weekend. It happened at the Barking Boutique in Kentwood. Surveillance video shows a woman scooping up an 11-week-old Yorkshire Terrier, then rushing out the door.

GILDA'S CLUB 20th ANNIVERSARY | Gilda's Club is celebrating two decades in West Michigan Monday. The nonprofit provides free emotional support to people on any kind of cancer journey -- whether they themselves have the disease or they are a friend or family member of a patient. The organization is holding three virtual events today, all free, and the first $20,000 in donations made to Gilda's in honor of their anniversary will be matched dollar for dollar.

FORECAST | Travel may be difficult this evening through Tuesday morning as snow accumulates. Get the full forecast here.

