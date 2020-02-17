MUSKEGON FAMILY CARE UPDATE | Authorities are investigating staff members at Muskegon Family Care for possible embezzlement. The clinic shut down on Friday, Feb. 14.

GRPS SUPERINTENDENT SEARCH | The Grand Rapids Board of Education will host Superintendent Search Focus Groups Monday morning to allow parents and community members a chance to learn more about the candidates.

CORONAVIRUS LATEST | Americans in Japan are trading one quarantine for another. The U.S. says Americans aboard the Diamond Princess were flown back home on Sunday and now face another two-week quarantine at U.S. Air Force bases in California and Texas.

DEMOCRATS PREP FOR NEVADA | The Nevada caucuses are Saturday and two candidates are in the crosshairs of the rest of the field and, in one sense, the Democratic establishment itself: Sen. Bernie Sanders and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

LAUGHFEST CENTRAL OPENS | If you are in need of tickets, merchandise or any other information related to LaughFest 2020 -- LaughFest Central is where you need to go! The festival headquarters opens on Monday, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m.

WAKE UP AND SAVE | Traveling can be fun and exciting but it can get expensive! While it’s fast and easy to fly, it’s not always the most affordable option. We caught up with some travel experts to help you save money on flights.

FORECAST | Monday will become cloudy and cool with afternoon and overnight light snow or wintry mix, and high temperatures around 33°.

