HASTINGS FIRE | An early morning fire in rural Barry County destroyed a home. No one was injured int he incident, but investigators said the house, located just outside of Hastings, was a total loss.

CORONAVIRUS LATEST | Two cities in the U.S. are taking drastic action to stop Americans infected with COVID-19 from being transferred to their communities after being released from the Diamond Princess.

TRUMP IN INDIA | President Donald Trump received a warm welcome in India on Monday, kicking off a whirlwind 36-hour visit meant to reaffirm U.S.-India ties for the president ahead of the elections.

KENT COUNTY RECYCLING RENOVATIONS | The Kent County Recycling Center is officially closed Monday, Feb. 24. It will be replacing its paper sorting machines and will remain closed for about three weeks. Here's what residents need to know.

FORECAST | Monday will be cloudy and cool with afternoon light rain possible. Accumulating, wet snow moves in starting Tuesday and lasting through Thursday.

For these stories and more, check out 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 5 and 6 a.m.

