IOWA CAUCUS TODAY | Monday, Feb. 3 is caucus day in Iowa and candidates have been on the road trying to drum up support for months -- several of them could see their presidential prospects shift based on what happens in the state. Here are 5 things you might not know about the Iowa caucuses.

IMPEACHMENT UPDATE | The Senate narrowly rejected Democratic demands to summon witnesses for President Donald Trump's impeachment trial late Friday, all but ensuring Trump's acquittal in just the third trial to threaten a president's removal in U.S. history. But senators pushed off final voting on his fate Wednesday.

CORONAVIRUS LATEST | A temporary ban is in place blocking foreign citizens from entering the U.S. if they've recently traveled to China. Health officials still maintain that the risk of coronavirus infection in the U.S. is "very low" and the flu remains a worse threat to the country.

SUPER BOWL WINNERS | The Kansas City Chiefs are your Super Bowl champions, beating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV in Miami Sunday evening.

FORECAST | Temperatures reach the 40s Monday, then cool off through next weekend. It'll be partly sunny and mild today.

