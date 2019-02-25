WINDS SLOW DOWN | Winds will be strong Monday morning, but will slow as the day continues. In the meantime, the roads are still a mess in some spots.
CLOSINGS | With the winter weather we experienced yesterday and overnight, plenty of schools have closed. You can find the full list here.
DEADLY TRAIN VS. CAR CRASH | An Amtrak train was heading from Detroit to Chicago when it collided with a vehicle. Three people were killed.
AND THE AWARD GOES TO... | Here's a recap of last night's Oscar winners.
BEST 'BEHIND THE SCENES' MOMENTS | You'll be talking about the moments you saw during the Oscars telecast. Here are some the cameras didn't catch.
SECOND SUMMIT | Expectations low as Trump looks for win in North Korea summit.
Watch 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 for these stories and many others.