FATAL STABBING | Authorities in Grand Rapids are looking for the person who stabbed a man Sunday morning, marking the city's third homicide this year. Police believe the stabbing started with a fight, but do not have much information about the suspect.

MISSING MI GIRL | Michigan State Police issued an endangered missing advisory for Reem Alsaidi, 14, who was picked up from her home in Dearborn by an unknown person on Saturday, Jan. 11 at 5 a.m.

JARED CHANCE TRIAL | A jury deliberated for about five hours Friday without coming to a conclusion on whether the dad of convicted killer, Jared Chance, is guilty of lying to police and helping his son dispose of evidence. The trial will continue Monday morning.

DISTRACTED DRIVING BILL | Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and safety advocates want to combat distracted driving by restricting the use of cellphones, though pending legislation does not go as far as what she proposed nearly a year ago.

IMPEACHMENT LATEST | President Donald Trump and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi are squaring off ahead of the impeachment trial. She says senators will "pay the price" if they block new witnesses from testifying. He counted that she and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff should also appear.

FORECAST | A few low- to no-impact systems this week, but the weekend could be quite snowy.

