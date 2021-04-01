Early Morning Rush: Monday, Jan. 4, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

ROLLOVER CRASH | Police in Grand Rapids are investigating what led up to a rollover crash into the front yard of a house on the city's southwest side Sunday night.

HEAVY POLICE PRESENCE | A portion of Alpine Avenue NW in Grand Rapids was shut down early Monday morning, but it's not clear yet why so many officers were in the area.

2020 DINING NUMBERS | Michiganders spent 11% less on dining out than they did in January 2020 as restaurant industry shutdowns continued due to COVID-19, according to a new report.

FORECAST | Rather quiet week ahead. Monday will be mostly cloudy with some light snowfall possible Monday night. Get the full forecast here.

