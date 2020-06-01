CHANCE TRIAL | The parents of convicted killer Jared Chance are expected in court Monday. They are accused of helping their son cover up Ashley Young's murder.

FIRST HOMICIDE OF 2020 | Tony Lamarr Stewart was killed Friday night outside a liquor store. This is the first homicide case in GR in 2020.

IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL | In the days following the airstrikes that killed an Iranian general, Iran says it will no longer honor the 2015 nuclear agreement.

WILDFIRES CONTINUE | More American firefighters are heading to Australia today to help fight the intense wildfires there.

WEINSTEIN TRIAL BEGINS | Jury selection is expected to begin today in the sexual assault trial of Harvey Weinstein.

FORECAST | Today will be mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Highs in the upper 30s.

