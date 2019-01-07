3 KILLED IN MICHIGAN CRASH | A 3-year-old child and two others were killed in a crash near Mount Pleasant Sunday afternoon. Three cars were involved and along with with the 3 people killed, four others were injured in the crash.

TRUMP, KIM MAKE HISTORY | With wide grins and a historic handshake, President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un met at the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone on Sunday and agreed to revive talks on the pariah nation's nuclear program.

DOG STOLEN FROM PORCH | Police in Kalamazoo County say someone opened the door to a house's front porch and took a family dog named Hercules. There is now a cash reward to the dog's safe return.

WALMART RAISES TOBACCO AGE | Starting today, you have to be 21 or older to purchase tobacco products from Walmart or Sam's Club. Stores nationwide will be raising the minimum age to purchase tobacco products as part of an effort to keep tobacco out of the hands of minors.

HEIGHTS CITY MANAGER SEARCH | Muskegon Heights is still searching for a new city manager. The city council will meet to hear a presentation on the issue at a work session at City Hall later today. The session is open to the public.

THE FORECAST | Summer-like heat and humidity will hang around with thunderstorm chances increasing by midweek.Today will be mostly cloudy and muggy with a few showers possible.

