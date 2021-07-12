Early Morning Rush: Monday, July 12

Here's what you should know for Monday, July 12.

MUSKEGON HOUSE FIRE | Authorities in Muskegon say everyone is safe after a home caught fire overnight. The Muskegon Fire Department said the call came in around midnight. At least two people were in the house when the fire started, but officials say it appears everyone got out with no serious injuries. The back of the house sustained significant damage, but it doesn’t appear to be a total loss, police say.

PLAINFIELD CRASH | 3 people, including a 10-year-old, were injured in a car crash Sunday afternoon on Plainfield Avenue NE near 4 Mile Road. The crash occurred around 4:10 p.m.; it is currently under investigation.

$1M DRAWING TODAY | The state will draw the $1 million winner in the MI Shot to Win sweepstakes today. However, it's unclear when the winner of that drawing will be publicly announced. We do know those who won last week’s $50,000 drawings will be announced publicly on Wednesday. The winners themselves will be informed shortly after each drawing.

FORECAST | Rounds of showers and storms throughout the workweek. Get the full forecast here.

