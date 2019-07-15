HOT & HUMID WEEK | If it hasn't felt like summer to you yet, this week might change your tune. It should be around 90s degrees all week and the humidity will make the heat index values even higher. The NWS is advising people to limit activities in the sun and drink plenty of water.

MAN SHOT IN GR | Police are trying to figure out who shot a young man Sunday evening on the southeast side of Grand Rapids. Police say witnesses are not cooperating and investigators don't have possible suspect information.

GUN STORE ROBBERIES | There have been three reported break-ins at gun stores in West Michigan in less than a week. The first was in Cascade Township, where 23 guns were stolen. Then Sunday, two more were broken in -- one in Sparta and one in Holland.

TRUMP'S 'RACIST' TWEETS | President Donald Trump's Sunday morning tweets about a group of Democratic congresswomen of color are getting sharp criticisms. Trump said the congresswomen should go back to the "broken and crime infested places from which they came." His comments ignored the fact that the women are American citizens and all but one was born in the U.S.

PREPARE FOR PRIME DAY | Amazon's "Prime Day" is back, and so is the temptation to shop and overspend on stuff you don't need. Before you buy everything in your cart, experts recommend planning your purchases ahead -- write down what you want ahead of time and set a spending limit.

THE FORECAST | Today will be partly sunny, very warm and very humid. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out.

