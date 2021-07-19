Early Morning Rush: Monday, July 19

Here's what you should know for Monday, July 19.

WYOMING PIZZA SHOOTING | One person was injured Sunday night in a shooting at a Kent County pizza place, police say. The incident happened at Lombardo’s Pizzeria on Lee Street. Police have not released many details but did confirm with 13 ON YOUR SIDE that one person was shot and is expected to survive.

WYOMING 4 YEAR OLD SHOT | The Wyoming Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting that left a 4-year-old in critical condition Friday evening. The 4-year-old shooting victim was found in critical condition. Police say the child's condition is now listed as stable.

OTTAWA COUNTY I-196 CRASH | Fortunately, no one was hurt Monday morning when a travel trailer flipped onto its side on I-96 in Ottawa County. The crash happened just before 5 a.m. Police say the vehicle pulling the trailer swerved to avoid hitting another car that was stopped in the road, causing the trailer to flip. The crash resulted in debris being spread all over the highway.

MACKINAC BRIDGE REOPENED | The Mackinac Bridge has been reopened after a bomb scare Sunday afternoon. The bridge was closed for several hours while law enforcement searched the area. According to the Mackinac Bridge Twitter page, police found nothing after an extensive search.

FORECAST | Sunshine and dry weather to start your workweek. Get the full forecast here.

