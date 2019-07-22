CONSUMERS ENERGY WORKING | More than 1,400 Consumers Energy employees are working to restore power to about 46,000 customers who are still without power as of Monday morning.

GR POLICE CHIEF SWORN IN | The City of Grand Rapids' new police chief will be officially sworn in on Monday. Following the ceremony will be a community gathering where everyone is invited to celebrate his new rank after 32 years of service to the department.

HUIZENGA CHALLENGER | A 44-year-old pastor of Holland United Church of Christ, is launching a campaign against Rep. Bill Huzienga (R-Zeeland). Rev. Bryan Berghoef is a Coopersville native who now lives in Holland, and he says he wants to "restore integrity" to the 2nd Congressional district.

GRAND HAVEN FORUM | The five candidates for Grand Haven City Council and three mayoral candidates will answer questions before a public audience Tuesday evening at the Grand Haven Community Center.

PHOTOBOMBING DEER | One deer in Saugatuck continues to capture the spotlight. The deer first gained national attention when a video of it on the beach surface earlier this month. Now, the deer is in the news again after it photobombed a couple's engagement photos.

FORECAST | Temperatures will be comfortable with plenty of sunshine to start the week. Today will feature decreasing clouds and cooler conditions.

