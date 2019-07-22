CONSUMERS ENERGY WORKING More than 1,400 Consumers Energy employees are working to restore power to about 46,000 customers who are still without power as of Monday morning.

GR POLICE CHIEF SWORN IN The City of Grand Rapids' new police chief will be officially sworn in on Monday. Following the ceremony will be a community gathering where everyone is invited to celebrate his new rank after 32 years of service to the department. 

HUIZENGA CHALLENGER A 44-year-old pastor of Holland United Church of Christ, is launching a campaign against Rep. Bill Huzienga (R-Zeeland). Rev. Bryan Berghoef is a Coopersville native who now lives in Holland, and he says he wants to "restore integrity" to the 2nd Congressional district. 

GRAND HAVEN FORUM The five candidates for Grand Haven City Council and three mayoral candidates will answer questions before a public audience Tuesday evening at the Grand Haven Community Center.

PHOTOBOMBING DEER One deer in Saugatuck continues to capture the spotlight. The deer first gained national attention when a video of it on the beach surface earlier this month. Now, the deer is in the news again after it photobombed a couple's engagement photos. 

FORECAST Temperatures will be comfortable with plenty of sunshine to start the week. Today will feature decreasing clouds and cooler conditions.

13 on Target Forecast: Monday morning

