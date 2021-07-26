Early Morning Rush: Monday, July 26

Here's what you should know for Monday, July 26.

KZOO TEENS SHOT | A drive-by shooting in Kalamazoo Sunday killed one teenager and left another in critical but stable condition, police say. The incident happened at around 2:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of Gull Road. Shots were fired from an unknown vehicle before it sped away.

GR SHOOTING | The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left one person dead and another injured. Police say the incident occurred just after midnight Sunday in the 300 block of Ionia Avenue SW. The victim appeared to be shot and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

FASTER HORSES WARNING | The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has identified at least 17 cases of COVID-19 in connection with the Faster Horses Festival, which was held July 16-19. The health department is encouraging anyone who attended the festival to get tested for COVID-19 if they are not fully vaccinated.

OTTAWA AND MUSKEGON CO FAIRS | A pair of county fairs continue this week along the lakeshore. The Muskegon County Fair kicked off Saturday in Fruitport and will run through Saturday. The Ottawa County Fair begins today in Holland. That fair will also run through Saturday.

FORECAST | A dry start to the workweek. Rain chances return Tuesday morning. Get the full forecast here.

