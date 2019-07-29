CALIFORNIA FESTIVAL SHOOTING | A gunman cut through a fence to avoid security and opened fire at a popular Northern California's garlic festival, killing three and wounding at least 15 before police fatally shot him. A second suspect may be on the loose.

TEEN DIES AFTER LAKE RESCUE | A 15-year-old boy died at the hospital after being pulled from a lake in Georgetown Township. The incident is still under investigation.

GR GAS STATION SHOOTING | A 26-year-old man was shot and killed early Sunday morning at a Shell gas station in Grand Rapids. Investigators say there was an altercation in the parking lot prior to the shooting and those involved left before authorities could arrive.

DANGER AT LAKE MICHIGAN | Planning to go to a Lake Michigan beach today? The National Weather Service says you should consider another day. Dangerous swimming conditions are expected at beaches north of South Haven. Separately, swimming is discouraged south of South Haven. Waves could be 3 feet or higher.

COAST GUARD FEST | One of West Michigan's largest and most iconic festivals is well underway. From the schedule of events, traffic concerns and where to grab a bite to eat, here is everything you need to know for the 95th Coast Guard Festival.

THE FORECAST | A cold front will bring rain, followed by decreasing humidity. Today will be mostly cloudy and muggy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

