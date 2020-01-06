Early Morning Rush: Monday, June 1, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

GRAND RAPIDS CURFEW | Mayor Rosalynn Bliss declared a proclamation of civil emergency following Saturday's riots, which includes a nighttime curfew from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Members of the community will not be allowed to walk, run, stand, or motor on any alley, street, highway, public property or vacant premise within the city of Grand Rapids. Tonight is the second and final night of the citywide curfew.

RIOT VIDEO | Authorities are asking for help in bringing rioters from the weekend to justice. The city has set up a portal where people can upload images and videos of demonstrators who were breaking into businesses and damaging city property. At least seven people have already been booked into the Kent County Jail on charges related to the rioting and the Kent County Prosecutor anticipates criminal charges.

MUSKEGON PROTEST | Demonstrators gathered in Muskegon Sunday afternoon to protest police brutality and stand in solidarity with Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd. The Muskegon County Sheriff Michael J. Poulin addressed the crowd saying, "Please do not let one criminal act define us. We are better than this as a human race. We are better than this as law enforcement. And we are better than this as a community."

WHITE HOUSE PROTEST | As protesters gathered in Washington, D.C. on Friday night, the Secret Service briefly took President Donald Trump to a bunker under the White House previously used during terrorist attacks. He was there for little under an hour after the gatherings, which began as peaceful demonstrations during the day, gave way to violence at night.

FORECAST | Monday will be mostly sunny in the morning with clouds building by the afternoon. Showers will move in during the evening and temperatures are expected to warm back up to around 70°.