ROAD CLOSURES | Construction is scheduled to begin on several main roads in West Michigan. Expect delays if the weather allows.

FLOODING ALONG THE LAKESHORE | High lake water is causing damage at Kollen Park in Holland. A seawall has partially collapsed.

DAVID ORTIZ SHOT | The former MLB star was shot in the Dominican Republic Sunday. He is expected to be okay.

RACIST GRAFFITI FOUND | Police are investigating an incident at Walker Community Park. A racist slur was found spray painted on a slide.

SUMMER MEALS | Children under the age of 18 can get free meals this summer from the Grand Rapids Nutrition Services Department.

THE FORECAST | We are starting the work week with rain and temps in the 70s.