ROAD CLOSURES Construction is scheduled to begin on several main roads in West Michigan. Expect delays if the weather allows.

FLOODING ALONG THE LAKESHORE High lake water is causing damage at Kollen Park in Holland. A seawall has partially collapsed.

DAVID ORTIZ SHOT | The former MLB star was shot in the Dominican Republic Sunday. He is expected to be okay.  

RACIST GRAFFITI FOUND | Police are investigating an incident at Walker Community Park. A racist slur was found spray painted on a slide.

SUMMER MEALS Children under the age of 18 can get free meals this summer from the Grand Rapids Nutrition Services Department. 

THE FORECAST | We are starting the work week with rain and temps in the 70s