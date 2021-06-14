Early Morning Rush: Monday, June 14

Here's what you should know for Monday, June 14.

MUSKEGON HOUSE FIRE | A home is a total loss after a house fire early Monday morning in Muskegon. Police say the house is a total loss. A neighboring house also got some damage. The sole occupant of the house did get out safely and without injury, police say. He went to the neighbor's house where he called 911.

GRAND RAPIDS SHOOTING | A woman is injured after an early morning shooting in Grand Rapids. Police say the incident happened just before 1 a.m. Monday outside the Hall Street Party Store. According to GRPD, the woman who was shot is expected to be okay.

OTTAWA COUNTY CHASE | A Grand Rapids man was sent to the hospital Sunday morning after the car he was riding in crashed in a drainage ditch in Hudsonville following a brief police chase. Around 3:15 a.m., a deputy with the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office stopped the car near 36th Avenue and Chicago Drive. During the stop, the driver sped away and led police on a brief pursuit.

FORECAST | Isolated storms end in the early afternoon. Comfortable weather returns this week. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.