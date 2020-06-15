Early Morning Rush: Monday, June 15, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

SALONS REOPEN | Hair salons and other personal-care businesses can reopen across the state on Monday. They were shut down earlier this year to curb the spread of coronavirus.

GRPS BUDGET CUTS | Grand Rapids Public Schools could face budget cuts of more than $650 per student -- or nearly $11 million from their budget this year and next. District leaders will propose budget and how to deal with a major shortfall in funding. They're also calling for immediate actions from the federal government to pass another round of funding to help schools, and urging parents and stakeholders to help petition for the support.

ATL POLICE SHOOTING LATEST | Atlanta saw a weekend of protests as community members call for justice for the death of 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks. He was shot in the back by police after a confrontation in a Wendy's parking lot. He death was ruled a homicide, the Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields resigned Saturday and the officer who shot and killed Brooks was fired.

POLICE REFORMS | Senate Republicans are poised to unveil an extensive package of policing changes that include new restrictions on police choke holds and other practices. The bill comes from the sole African American Republican in the Senate, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina. The package is set to roll out Wednesday.

FORECAST | West Michigan will see a long stretch of sunny and blue skies, along with temperatures that start to warm up. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.