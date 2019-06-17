CARJACKER SHOOT BY COPS | A man armed with an assault rifle was shot after stealing two cars Saturday night, crashing one and attempting to steal another Sunday morning, according to the Allegan County Sheriff's Office.

GRPS BUDGET MEETING | GRPS will gold a public hearing Monday evening to discuss the upcoming school year's budget, which is said will be smaller than years previous because of a drop in enrollment.

RAGU RECALL | Makers of Ragu pasta sauce are voluntarily recalling some varieties of the product because they may contain fragments of plastic. Any sauces in the recall should be discarded.

HIGH WATER WARNING | State officials are warning people using Michigan's lakes, rivers and streams to exercise caution due to higher than normal water levels on many of them. Crews are noticing an increase in flooding on docks and piers that have electrical connections, which could cause electric shock drowning.

GAS PRICES DROPPING | For the sixth straight week, gasoline prices have declined nationally, a feat not often seen heading into the prime of summer driving season.

THE FORECAST | Clouds will keep temperatures unseasonably cool to start the week. Today will stay cloudy with a few pockets of light rain possible but most areas will be dry.

