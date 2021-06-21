Early Morning Rush: Monday, June 21

Here's what you should know for Monday, June 21.

STORM DAMAGE | Storms made their way through West Michigan Sunday night into Monday morning, leaving behind damage in some areas. According to an early Monday morning report from the National Weather Service, wind gusts from the storms reached an estimated 65 miles per hour.

MISSING TEEN | Marshall police are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl last seen in the 400 block of West Green Street in Marshall at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. She was last seen walking her Boston terrier. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or the Marshall Police Department at 269-781-2596.

GR SHOOTING | One person is dead and another is in serious condition after a shooting early Sunday morning. GRPD says it occurred in the area of Ellsworth Avenue SW and Grandville Avenue SW just before 4 a.m., where officers found a vehicle that had driven off the road and crashed. Inside the vehicle, a man was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds, police say.

FORECAST | Cool and breezy forecast. The next chance for storms arrives Friday. Get the full forecast here.

