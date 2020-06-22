Early Morning Rush: Monday, June 22, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

GRPS TOWN HALL | Grand Rapids Public Schools is facing one of the worst budget situations ever, and today district leaders will try to rally the community for support. There will be a virtual town hall Monday evening where the district will share the latest information and take questions from parents, staff and community members.

GYMS REOPENING | Indoor gyms in Michigan have the go ahead to reopen on June 25, after a judge filed a preliminary injunction against Governor Whitmer's executive order. The official opinion filed Friday, asked the Defendant, Gov. Whitmer, to offer evidentiary proof as to why they should remain closed. None were offered.

COVID-19 CASES | The World Health Organization reported Sunday a daily record high in cases, at more than 183,000 new cases in 24 hours across the globe. Brazil had the highest county at more than 54,000 and the United States coming second with more than 36,000.

BUBBA WALLACE NOOSE | A noose was found in the garage stall of Nascar's only Black driver, Bubba Wallace, while he was at a race in Alabama on Sunday. This comes less than two weeks after he successfully pushed the Nascar to ban the Confederate flag at its track and facilities.

FORECAST | Monday will be partly cloud, very warm and humid with highs around 88°. But, temperatures trend cooler after Monday, with highs in the 70s. Get the full forecast here.

