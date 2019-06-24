GODFREY WALL COLLAPSE | Another wall at Godfrey-lee Middle and High School collapsed this weekend. No injuries were reported, but the event comes just two weeks after a portion of the roof collapsed at the same building.

MULTIPLE SHOOTINGS IN GR | Police in Grand Rapids are investigating three different shooting incidents that happened over the weekend, including one where a 10-year-old girl was shot while inside her home on Temple Street SE near Butler Avenue SE.

RABBITS AT POUND BUDDIES | More than 150 bunnies were taken to Pound Buddies in Muskegon, after they were found in a rental home last week. About 100 of the rabbits were relocated to cooperating animal shelters in West Michigan. The remaining rabbits will go up for adoption this week.

MPS SUPERINTENDENT SEARCH | The Muskegon School District will begin interviewing six candidates for the superintendent position Monday. The first two candidates are people with experience in the county. The interviews are open to the public and will take place at the Hackley Administration Building.

GET TESTED | In honor of National HIV Testing Day on June 27, the Kent County Health Department is offering free, walk-in HIV testing from June 24 through June 28, 2019. Nearly 40 people are diagnosed with HIV in Kent County every year and the only way for a person to know their status is to get tested.

THE FORECAST | Several rounds of rain and storms will rumble through West Michigan Monday. Today will feature more showers and thunderstorms and very humid conditions.

For these stories and many others, watch 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.