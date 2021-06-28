Early Morning Rush: Monday, June 28

Here's what you should know for Monday, June 28.

WEEKEND TORNADO RECAP | The National Weather Service confirmed Sunday afternoon that at least three tornadoes touched down in West Michigan during Saturday's storms. Two occurred in Ionia County and a third touched down in Mecosta County.

ROAD CLOSURES WARNING | The Kent County Road Commission released a list of roads that are closed due to water over the road following high rainfall in the area Saturday afternoon. A full list of those roads can be seen here.

DETROIT FLOODING | Detroit area residents are cleaning up after flooding in the area knocked out power for thousands and damaged homes. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office declared a state of emergency for Detroit and surrounding Wayne County on Saturday after daylong rain flooded freeways and streets.

OTTAWA COUNTY VARIANT | The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has identified the first case of the COVID-19 Delta variant in Ottawa County. MDHHS says the person who contracted the variant is a vaccinated person in their 50s who had recently traveled.

FORECAST | Humid with more showers and weak storms. Get the full forecast here.

