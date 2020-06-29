Early Morning Rush: Monday, June 29, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

WRONG-WAY CRASH | Sheriff's deputies say a man had child in his vehicle while driving the wrong way on I-96 in Ottawa County, causing a crash with multiple vehicles. After the crash, the man left the area on foot with the child. Authorities located him not far from the crash and said neither he nor the child were injured.

RESTAURANTS CLOSING | A number of restaurants that recently reopened are now shutting their doors as employees are testing positive for the virus, including Butcher's Union, The BOB, and Long Road Distillers. Here's a full list of restaurants.

KENT COUNTY TESTING | The Kent County Health Department is partnering with two local organizations to offer a free COVID-19 community testing day on Monday, June 29. Find all the details here.

AMTRAK SERVICES | The Pere Marquette daily, round-trip train service will start back up this week. The service has been suspended since March 21, when the coronavirus pandemic first began.The train will originate in Chicago on June 29 and both trains 370 & 371 will operate starting June 30.

FORECAST | Temperatures climb to the upper 80s and low 90s all week, with little to no rain. Monday will be partly cloudy, warm and humid with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible. Get the full forecast here.

